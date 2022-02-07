Stands strong on ethos of respecting nationalism, says Hyundai Motor India
after #BoycottHyundai trends on Twitter. Hyundai faces social media backlash
after dealer in Pakistan posts message supporting separatists in Kashmir
Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it stands strong on its ethos of respecting
nationalism following a backlash in social media after a dealer of Hyundai in
Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.
A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle
@hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity
day, supporting what it called as “struggle for freedom”.
Following it, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people
asking to stop buying the company’s products in the country.
Reacting to the developments, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social
media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.
“Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25
years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,”
it said.
The company further said, “The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai
Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great
country.”
Reiterating that India is second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said,
“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we
strongly condemn any such view.”
Hyundai Motor India further said, “As part of our commitment to India, we will
continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its
citizens.”
Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti
Suzuki India. It currently sells 12 models, including Creta and Venue in the
domestic market.
In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000
crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.
The company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing
range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform ‘E-GMP’
over the next few years.
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries
with more than 120,000 employees.
No comments:
Post a Comment