Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called on automobile manufacturer Hyundai - which faces a social media storm in India after a Pakistan dealer posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir - to avoid "wishy-washy words" and just say "we are unequivocally sorry".





Ms Chaturvedi's tweet was in response to a statement by the Korean company that underlined its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism" and called India a "second home".





"Hi Hyundai... So many wishy-washy words not needed. All you need to say is - we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary," Ms Chaturvedi tweeted late Sunday night.

That was after a BJP member, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, attacked Hyundai, demanding an explanation for the company's "global stand on such anti-India rhetoric".





"Hyundai India, this is not sufficient. You must explain if you endorse statements of Pakistan Hyundai? What's your global stand on such anti-India rhetoric?" Dr Chauthaiwale, whose Twitter bio describes him as the BJP's foreign policy in-charge, tweeted.

On Sunday Hyundai had reiterated its commitment to the Indian market.





"Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," the company said on social media.





"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view."





"As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."





The controversy erupted after an unverified Twitter handle - @PakistanHyundai - posted a message in support of a 'Kashmir Solidarity' day, and flagged what it called a "struggle for freedom".





The tweet triggered a furious response with #BoycottHyundai now trending on Twitter in India.





Hyundai is the second largest car manufacturer in India after Maruti Suzuki. The company sells 12 models, including Creta - the popular subcompact crossover SUV. In December, Hyundai said it plans to invest around ₹ 4,000 crore in India towards the production of six electric vehicles by 2028.







