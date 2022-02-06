

The deployment of the first regiment of the S-400 Triumf missile systems is likely to complete at an airbase in Punjab by February, military officials said. They said that the Indian Air Force has initiated the deployment process of the missile system and it will take at least six more weeks to complete.





According to a PTI report, the first regiment of the S-400 air defence system is being deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China (northern sector) as well as Pakistan (frontier).





"The transportation of various critical components of the missile systems as well as its peripheral equipment to the site of the deployment is going on," said an official.





India will receive five units of the S-400 missile systems from Russia. During the 2018 India-Russia summit in New Delhi, India had inked a USD 5.43 billion deal for the purchase of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems for long-term security needs.





About S-400 Missile System





The S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia's ACDBME (Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering). It is among the most advanced air defence system currently available in the market. The missile system was designed with an aim to exterminate tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons.





India’s Junior Defence minister Ajay Bhatt had said the S-400 Missile is "a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, the air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced."





Meanwhile, the Indian military personnel are also being trained to operate the S-400 missile system. Earlier, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, a top official of Almaz-Antey, said that a "sufficient" number of the Indian armed forces underwent training to operate the equipment.







