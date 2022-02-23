

India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday (February 22) has blocked some applications, the website and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', the government statement noted.





The forums have been blocked for allegedly attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during the country's assembly elections.





'Punjab Politics TV' is said to be linked to the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has been declared unlawful in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.





The statement added that the Indian ministry has used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of "Punjab Politics TV".





As per the official statement, the contents of the blocked apps, the website, and social media accounts had the potential to "incite communal disharmony and separatism".





They were found to be "detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order".





The government statement added that it was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.





"Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity," the ministry said.





In India, assembly polls were held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.







