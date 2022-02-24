



India issues a notification for the launch of an experimental flight vehicle over the Bay of Bengal, included in the danger zone is Abdul Kalam Island - the probable launch site.





It is being speculated that DRDO's is likely to test its advanced ASTRA MK-2 Air-To-Air missile. The NOTAM areas also looks like the system to be tested has to manoeuvre a lot. The shape of the notified area indicates a probable air launched missile as ground launched missiles normally have a different shape.



