India Reissues Tender For 220 Air Defence Guns
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) on 1 February for the procurement of 220 air defence (AD) towed guns and 1,41,576 rounds of ammunition for the Indian Army under the ‘Buy and Make (India)' category, along with providing training maintenance for the guns. This is the third RFP after it was first issued in October 2021.
Broad Description of Equipment/System
Quantity 220 Air Defence Guns and quantity 1,41,576 rounds of ammunition are being procured under Buy and Make (India) Category. Up to 25 guns and 44,440 rounds of ammunition (7,000 Standard ammunition and 37440 advanced ammunition) will be procured under 'Buy 'portion while balance 195 Guns and 97,136 rounds of standard ammunition through the Make portion of the contract. In case of indigenously designed guns, Vendor may offer 100% quantity of guns or ammunition or both under 'Make portion'.
The salient aspects and timelines of the acquisition are tabulated in the RFP.
The Government of India invited responses to this request only from Indian Firms in tie up with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) or Authorised Vendors or Government Sponsored Export Agencies (applicable in the case of countries where domestic laws do not permit direct export by OEM) subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties, preference would be given to the OEM. ln case a Bidder desires to offer more than one equipment (Air Defence Gun), the same to be based on different technological solutions and separate bids will be submitted by the Bidder and each offer will be evaluated separately at each stage. The end user of the equipment is the Indian Armed Forces.
