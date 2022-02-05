

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) on 1 February for the procurement of 220 air defence (AD) towed guns and 1,41,576 rounds of ammunition for the Indian Army under the ‘Buy and Make (India)' category, along with providing training maintenance for the guns. This is the third RFP after it was first issued in October 2021.



Broad Description of Equipment/System





Quantity 220 Air Defence Guns and quantity 1,41,576 rounds of ammunition are being procured under Buy and Make (India) Category. Up to 25 guns and 44,440 rounds of ammunition (7,000 Standard ammunition and 37440 advanced ammunition) will be procured under 'Buy 'portion while balance 195 Guns and 97,136 rounds of standard ammunition through the Make portion of the contract. In case of indigenously designed guns, Vendor may offer 100% quantity of guns or ammunition or both under 'Make portion'.





The salient aspects and timelines of the acquisition are tabulated in the RFP.



