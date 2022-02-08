

Hyundai has been facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India over the Kashmir post



India on Tuesday summoned the South Korean envoy over a social media post of Hyundai’s Pakistan unit supporting Pakistan engineered ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.





In a statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India’s “strong displeasure on the unacceptable social media post” by Hyundai Pakistan was expressed to the Indian Ambassador in Seoul.





“Ambassador of Republic of Korea was summoned by MEA yesterday. Strong displeasure of government on unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him,” the MEA said in a statement.





The MEA said that it welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors, but it also expected them to refrain from making misleading comments on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Earlier in the day, India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar received a call from South Korea's foreign minister Chung Eui-yong, where the controversial matter was discussed.

Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, car manufacturer Hyundai said it regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an 'unauthorised' tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner.





“As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity,” Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.





The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India’s position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir.





On Saturday, Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles shared posts in solidarity with the "Kashmiri brothers" in their "struggle for freedom". The social media posts were later removed.





Pakistan observes February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to show its support for the separatist movement in Kashmir.







