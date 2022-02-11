



The two choppers, based at Kochi, are aimed at boosting coastal security along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and around Lakshadweep, on India's West Coast.





The Indian Coast Guard inducted two Advanced Light Helicopters MK-3 variants at Kochi, under the 845 Squadron.





These made-in-India helicopters are designed and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and ten of these are being operated by the Indian Coast Guard.





The Mk 3 variant of the chopper is a maritime version that can be used for reconnaissance, long-range search and rescue, during both day and night.





The two choppers, based at Kochi, are aimed at boosting coastal security along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and around Lakshadweep, on India's West Coast.





The ALH MK-3 features an array of systems that were previously seen on heavier, multi-role helicopters.





This variant is fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment.





It is also fitted with a heavy machine gun and a removable intensive care unit, that would be useful in airlifting and providing relief to critically ill patients. With a host of advanced avionics, this chopper is an all-weather aircraft.





The ALH MK-3 squadron in Kochi will be commanded by Commandant Kunal Chandrakant Naik, who is an experienced qualified flying instructor with extensive operational experience in ALH MK-3.







