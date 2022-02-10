



Beijing: Acquino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India on Wednesday met new Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming and briefed about India's upcoming presidency of SCO 2022-23.





"Cd'A @acquino met new SCO Secretary-General Mr Zhang Ming & briefed on India's initiatives especially related to India's upcoming presidency of SCO 2022-23," tweeted Embassy of India in Beijing, China.