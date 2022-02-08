



For the third time in a row, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ with 72 per cent rating, leaving behind global leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. These ratings are released by American research firm - Morning Consult, with the highest 70 per cent approval ratings.

Modi: 72%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 57%

Kishida: 47%

Scholz: 42%

Biden: 41%

Moon: 41%

Morrison: 41%

Trudeau: 41%

Sánchez: 37%

Bolsonaro: 36%

Macron: 35%

Johnson: 30%



After PM Modi, comes Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 64 per cent. He is followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 57 per cent, Fumio Kishida at 47 per cent and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 42 per cent.





PM Modi is also ahead of US President Joe Biden who is at 41 per cent which is the same as South Korean President Moon Jae-in.





The Morning Consult conducts this survey every week and offers a real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics. The firm provides the latest data on 13 countries.





These surveys are analysed in each country by age, gender and region.





Earlier also in November last year, PM Modi had topped the rating list.





Following is the list of approval ratings of global leaders in comparison with Prime Minister Modi:



