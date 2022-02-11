



After BrahMos success with the Philippines, India is eyeing debut contract for TEJAS fighter jets with Malaysia. Currently, the ASEAN nation Malaysia evaluating its option of getting the light fighter jets for its Air Force.





TEJAS has been manufactured by HAL in India and designed by Aeronautical Development Agency for IAF and Navy. Tejas is one of the world’s lightest supersonic fighter and has the capability to carry beyond visual range weapons, air-to-surface, air-to-air, precision-guided and standoff weapons.







