



The United States greenlit the sale of 36 Boeing F-15ID aircraft to Indonesia for nearly $14 billion. Jakarta is buying new aircraft to replace its old U.S. F-16s as well as Russian Su-27 and Su-30 jets.





The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed the development in an official statement Thursday. Jakarta had requested to buy 36 F-15ID jets, 87 F110-GE-129 or F100-PW-229 engines (72 installed, 15 spares); 45 AN/APG-82(v)1 Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radars (36 installed, 9 spares); 45 AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS) (36 installed, 9 spares); 48 Advanced Display Core Processor (ADCP) II digital computers (36 installed, 12 spares); 80 Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS) (72 installed, 8 spares); 92 Embedded Global Positioning Systems (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (EGI) security devices; 40 AN/AAQ-13 LANTIRN navigation pods (36 installed, 4 spares); 40 AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) (36 installed, 4 spares); 156 LAU-128 launchers (144 installed, 12 spares); and 40 M61A “Vulcan” gun systems (36 installed, 4 spares).





Also included are Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation (ACMI) (P5 CTS) training pods and support equipment; MS-110 Recce Pods; AN/ASG-34 Infrared Search and Track International; AN/ALE-47 counter-measures dispenser; AN/PYQ Simple Key Loaders; additional precision navigation, secure communications and cryptographic equipment; Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program (ECISAP) support; Joint Mission Planning Systems (JMPS); Night Vision Goggles (NVG) and support equipment and spares; conformal fuel tanks; chaff and flares; aircraft and personnel support and test equipment; pylons, launcher adaptors, weapons interfaces, fuel tanks, and attached hardware; travel pods, precision measurement equipment laboratory, calibration, and simulators; spare and repair parts, repair and return services; maps, publications, and technical documentation; studies and surveys; classified/unclassified software and software support; personnel training and training equipment; facilities and facility management, design and/or construction services; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.





The estimated total cost is $13.9 billion, the government agency said.





Earlier this week, Indonesia signed a contract with French company Dassault Aviation for 42 Rafale fighters. Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said the $8.1 billion deal was part of series of agreements also including submarine development.







