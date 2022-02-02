



The Indian Space & Research (ISRO) is gearing up for its first launch of 2022 during Valentine's Day week. The space agency is set to launch the Earth Observation Satellite, also called the RISAT-1A onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles as it gears up to find the lost rhythm due to Covid-19.





Sources told IndiaToday.in that ISRO is planning to launch the satellite onboard its workhorse PSLV-C52 to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), likely between February 14-17. The final date for the launch is yet to be announced. Several missions led by ISRO had been delayed in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the successive lockdowns that followed.





The launch will be the first of five to be conducted in a span of three months by ISRO as it pushes the delayed missions into orbit. Newly appointed ISRO Chief S Somnath has said that the RISAT-1A launch is scheduled for February this year, followed by the launch of OCEANSAT-3 and INS 2B on PSLV C-53 in March, and SSLV-D1 MicroSAT in April 2022.





What Is RISAT-1A?





RISAT-1A is part of the Radar Imaging Satellite (RISAT) series that is used for radar imaging and reconnaissance. These satellites are placed in the low earth orbit about 500 kilometres above the surface of the planet. The first satellite in this series was launched way back in 2009 when ISRO placed RISAT-2 into orbit.





Used for surveillance and monitoring developments on the ground, RISAT has applications in fields such as agriculture and disaster management support. ISRO had previously launched RISAT-2BR1 in 2019 onboard PSLV's 50th mission.





The launch will be the first of five to be conducted in a span of three months. (Photo: ISRO)





Finding Lost Pace



The latest launch comes months after the space agency suffered a major setback when its Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) could not be deployed due to a "technical anomaly" in August last year. The mission failed after the Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not kick in due to a technical anomaly.





With several plans in the pipeline and a timeline of others pushed ahead, ISRO is also looking to launch GSAT-21, the first fully funded satellite by the New Space India Limited (NSIL) this year. The communication satellite will be developed and operated by NSIL to meet the Direct to Home (DTH) application needs.





Meanwhile, the space agency will also be looking to push India's maiden manned mission, Gaganyaan, on the launchpad. Another project was delayed due to Covid-19, Somnath had apprised things have again fallen back on track and all the systems needed for the first unmanned mission are being readied.





ISRO is planning to launch the first uncrewed mission under Gaganyaan in 2022, following which the second unmanned mission “Vyommitra” will carry a robot and this will then be followed by the manned mission.



