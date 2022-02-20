



Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and former US Defence Secretary James Mattis here and discussed with them a range of global and regional issues.





Jaishankar, who arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC), appreciated Mattis’ insights on American national security thinking.





“Good to catch up with former US Secretary of Defence, James Mattis at #MSC2022. Appreciate his insights on American national security thinking,” he said in a tweet.





The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.





The External Affairs Minister also met Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng and discussed bilateral and ASEAN related defence cooperation.





“Met Singapore Defence Minister @NgEngHen. Discussed bilateral and ASEAN related defence cooperation. Shared assessments of regional hotspots,” Jaishankar said in another tweet.





At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, being hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and the Observer Research Foundation.





From Germany, Jaishankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20.







