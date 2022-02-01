



K-9 Thunder is a 155mm South Korean self-propelled howitzer, designed and manufactured for the needs of the artillery and infantry of the Republic of South Korea. Today, the K-9 Thunder is one of South Korea’s most popular artillery weapon systems available for trade-in international markets.





The design of the South Korean self-propelled howitzer lasted for a period of nine years: 1989 – 1998. The first version of the K-9 Thunder entered combat service and duty in the Republic of South Korea in 1999. 19 years later, in 2018, the Republic of South Korea upgraded its self-propelled howitzer to the K-9A1 Thunder level and the same year began replacing the existing K-9 Thunder.





Manufacturer





From the beginning of production of K-9 Thunder manufacturers are different. It all started with the serial production of the self-propelled howitzer in 1999 by Samsung Aerospace Industries. A year later, Samsung Techwin took over and produced the K-9 Thunder by the end of 2015. After this long period, several companies but under the same parent company engaged in series production, while in 2019 to this day Hanwha Defence takes over the entire series production of the K-9 Thunder, including its updated version K-9A1 Thunder.





In addition to this howitzer model, Hanwha Defence manufactures several other models of armoured and robotic artillery weapons systems, armoured vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, mobile anti-aircraft systems, and Unmanned Ground Systems.





Hanwha Defence is one of South Korea’s many high-tech companies, but one of the world’s leaders in defence, military, and security. Hanwha Defence exports most of its products to Europe [Norway, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Turkey] and Asia [India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam].

Technical characteristics/data





South Korea says the K-9 Thunder is the best self-propelled howitzer in the world. This is due to its mobility and ability to hit targets over long distances. The K-9 Thunder can be deployed very quickly as an artillery cannon, then transformed into a vehicle and change position. The K-9 Thunder can be customized to NATO standards, thus meeting the needs of NATO members.





How To Shoot K-9 Thunder?





K-9 Thunder can shoot from a place and while driving. According to information provided by Hanwha Defence, the self-propelled howitzer fired the first shot 30 seconds after the command was issued. While driving, the K-9 Thunder can fire one projectile every 60 seconds.





The graph below shows how the K-9 Thunder takes a position, shoots, and repeats this action.





What Ammunition Does It Use?





The K-9 Thunder uses 155mm NATO standard ammunition. Depending on the type of ammunition, the South Korean self-propelled howitzer has a different range of impact. When K-9 Thunder fires M107HE hits targets up to 18 km when using M549A1HE-RAP hits targets up to 30 km when 155mm cannon loaded ammunition KA307 BB/HE hits a target 40 km away, but when loaded ammunition K315HE-RAP is capable of hitting a target at a distance of 50 km.





When the K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer needs to fire from a stationary position within 15 seconds it can fire three projectiles at a maximum firing speed of 6 to 8 rounds in a minute.









Armour And Protection





According to the official technical specifications, K-9 Thunder has armour that can protect both the crew and the internal onboard equipment from 155 mm projectile fragments, 14.5 mm armour-piercing cartridges/projectiles, and anti-personnel mines.





The armour that uses this self-propelled howitzer is POSCO. This armour is made in South Korea. POSCO is the name of a South Korean steel company based in Pohang, South Korea. The steel model that uses K-9 Thunder covers the MIL-12560H armour steel standard.





Equipment





K-9 Thunder has an automatic fire control system that works under a text DOS system and graphical Windows. Additionally, there are integrated digital maps and a guide. This system is designed to interact with the electronic projectile loading system.





K-9 Thunder is also equipped with an inertial navigation system (INS) + GPS, periscope designed for night vision, as well as sensors and displays for reverse movement.









Engine





The engine that drives the K-9 Gramotvica is the STX-MTU MT881Ka-500 from the German company MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH but already purchased under the management of the famous Rolls-Royce brand. The engine is an eight-cylinder, water-cooled diesel. Provides 735 kW at 2,700 rpm and 1,000 horsepower.





The transmission is SNT Dynamics X1100-5A3 with four front speeds and two rear with hydropneumatic suspension. With one charge of the tank, K-9 Gramotevitsa can travel 360 km, and the maximum speed is 67 km / h.





South Korea and India have had different agreements over the years, but South Korea has agreed to support the Made in India program. In this way, they jointly developed the H9 Gramotevitsa, but under the name K-9 Vajra-T. India has 100 units available, expecting another 200.







