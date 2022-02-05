



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested Fahad Shah, a journalist for his alleged involvement in uploading “anti-national” content on social media.





A police spokesman in a statement said that it was reliably learnt by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order.





“It was also learnt that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.”





As the aforementioned activities by some of the Facebook users amounts to the commission of cognizable offences by them, the spokesman said accordingly Pulwama Police while taking cognizance of the matter registered a case under number 19/2022 under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation.

“During the course of the investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress,” police said.





