



Srinagar: A student from Jammu and Kashmir who is currently studying in Madhya Pradesh (MP) has been arrested by police for posting objectionable posts on social media on eve of third anniversary of Lethpora attack.





A boy from Hardushiva Sopore hamlet of Baramulla district pursuing B.Com at SV PG College Neemuch Madhya Pradesh had posted objectionable video on social media regarding Pulwama attack.





Quoting college Principal, Spokesperson of J&K Students Association Nasir Khuehami said that the student posted a video of the killed Jawans of Pulwama on social media and wrote it as Babri Masjid’s revenge.





He added that FIR in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been taken.





He informed that said student who is studying under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme is under police custody.





“Kashmiri student who was arrested after his controversial posts on social media pertaining to the Pulwama Terror Attack in 2019 came to light, has been booked under Sedition with U/S Indian Penal Code Sections 124A (sedition), 153A & 505,”Khuehami tweeted.





Meanwhile, the family of the minor said that they don’t have any information what happened and some of the family members have left for MP to know the ground situation.





He said that on Tuesday, concerned SHO in MP informed them about his arrest.





“We don’t know what he has done and why FIR has been lodged and once we will reach there, we will contact you,” he said, adding that he along with his brother in law are on way to MP.







