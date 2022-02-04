



The Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed to have killed more than 100 soldiers at two military camps in Pakistan





The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant organisation, has claimed to have killed more than 100 soldiers at two military camps in Pakistan on Thursday.





In a press release dated February 3, 2022, the militant organisation said that major parts of Panjgur and Nushki military camps in Pakistan were still under its control. "Large parts of camps have been completely destroyed. Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces. However, they have failed to weaken fidayee positions inside the camp," the press release said.





Baloch Liberation Army also claimed that Pakistan had banned its media from reporting the events and that telecommunication networks had been disconnected. The militant group stated that the claim made by the Pakistan Armed Forces' Inter-Services Public Relations that the attacks were repulsed was false.





"Today's operations are still underway with full intensity," the group said.









What Did Pakistan's Military Say?



Earlier in the day, the Pakistan military's media wing had said that armed assailants attacked two security forces' camps in Baluchistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which at least four terrorists and a soldier were killed.







