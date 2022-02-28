LeT Terrorist Arrested In South Kashmir's Anantnag: Police
"Incriminating materials and a pistol was recovered from his possession," police said
Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a terrorist of the LeT outfit and recovered a pistol from his possession in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Police in a statement said that Shahid Thoker, son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker, a resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian was apprehended at a checkpoint.
"Incriminating materials and a pistol was recovered from his possession," police said.
"As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorized terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT, " it added.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.
