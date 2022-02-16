



New Delhi: India on Tuesday displayed its indigenously developed TEJAS light combat aircraft (LCA) at the four-day Singapore Air Show.





The IAF shared some highlights from the “enthralling display” by the aircraft at the air show.

"Like a Diamond in the Sky"



Some highlights from the enthralling display today by #IAF LCA Tejas at the #SingaporeAirShow2022.



📸 - Malcolm & Bryan pic.twitter.com/O69VZuSCja — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 15, 2022





A 44 member contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached Changi International Airport in Singapore on 12th Feb to participate in the Singapore Air Show-2022, slated for February 15 to 18.





The TEJAS fighter jets enthralled the audience with its display of low-level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and manoeuvrability.









The participation of IAF in the Air Show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the TEJAS aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents.





About TEJAS





The TEJAS is an Indian fighter jet developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). TEJAS was the result of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program that began in the 1980s to replace IAF's ageing MiG-21 fighters.





The TEJAS is the second supersonic fighter developed by HAL. In January 2021, India approved a deal worth Rs 48,000 crore to procure 83 indigenously-developed TEJAS.



