NEW DELHI – Lockheed Martin is showcasing its diverse portfolio of defence capabilities and solutions at the 12th biennial edition of DEFEXPO India 2022, taking place in Gandhinagar from March 10-14, 2022. The company’s exhibit this year includes a broad span of advanced technologies from the Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Missiles and Fire Control business areas.





“Lockheed Martin is committed to assisting in the growth of India’s strategic security capabilities and development of an indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. Our joint ventures with Tata are a testament to the success of Indian government’s mission to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence,” said William L. Blair, vice president and chief executive, Lockheed Martin India.





“Participating at DEFEXPO 2022 gives us the opportunity to showcase our advanced technologies directly to the largest gathering of defence and aerospace partners and our customers in India,” Blair said. “We are looking forward to exploring new relationships across the country, including with large, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups during the trade show.”





Lockheed Martin’s presence at the show will be in strict accordance with COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Ministry of Defence and State Government to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.





The prime attraction at Lockheed Martin’s booth this year will be one of the most technologically advanced complex Aerostructures — a “Made in India”, fuel-carrying, 9G, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing. This wing was manufactured at Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) facility in Hyderabad. TLMAL exemplifies the government of India’s “Make in India” goals and also serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft. In September 2021, TLMAL reached the milestone of manufacturing and delivering the 150th C-130J empennage.





The F-21 fighter aircraft, which is on offer to the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also occupy a prominent place at Lockheed Martin’s booth. The company is leveraging both 4th and 5th generation technologies to offer the best solution to meet or exceed the IAF’s capability needs, provide Make in India industrial opportunities, and accelerate India-U.S. cooperation on advanced technologies, including but not limited to fighter aircraft. The F-21 demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment in delivering an advanced, scalable single-engine fighter to the IAF — For India, From India.





The Indian Navy’s recent acquisition, MH-60R “Romeo” multi-mission helicopter is another highlight for Lockheed Martin at the show. The MH-60R is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter and brings vital anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region. The MH-60R is the latest thread in the stories of Lockheed Martin and U.S.-India partnerships. The US Navy has already delivered the first three aircraft to the Indian Navy in 2021. Three additional aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and these aircraft will be deployed to the Indian Navy to start the initial stand-up of the first Multi-Role Helicopter squadron. A total of 24 MH-60Rs will be delivered in country over the next few years.





India’s workhorse, C-130J Super Hercules airlifter, which represents a strong legacy of partnership between India and the U.S., will also be on display at the Lockheed Martin booth. The IAF uses its fleet to support a variety of missions, from cargo delivery to providing vital humanitarian aid. The IAF extensively used its fleet of Super Hercules for humanitarian efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for transportation of relief materials, equipment and personnel in the areas affected by cyclones Yaas and Tauktae.





The S-76D helicopter which has an unmatched record of safety and reliability will also boost Lockheed Martin’s presence at the show. The S-76D helicopter delivers the safety, reliability and efficiency customers have come to expect from the S-76 family of aircraft, but with faster cruise speed and more efficient fuel burn. At Aero India 2021, Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited signed a Letter of Intent to team up for the S-76D offering for Indian Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH) program.





As part of the Javelin Joint Venture, Lockheed Martin also produces the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system. This versatile and effective one-man-portable and platform-employed multi-target precision weapon system provides capability to defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats on the modern battlefield. Using fire-and-forget technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover or reposition. With a range of 65 meters to 4 kilometers in most operational conditions, as well as the ability to operate through adverse weather and battlefield obscurants, Javelin can be deployed in a variety of environments and conditions.





Lockheed Martin continues to build upon more than seven decades of association and three decades of partnerships with India by nurturing and expanding collaborations with local industry to support the evolution of indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystems, and further advance India’s strategic security and industrial capabilities. These range from transport, maritime and fighter aircraft, to shipborne air and missile defence projects, as well as capabilities in civil sectors including new and renewable energy. Lockheed Martin India’s joint ventures, apprenticeships and founding membership of the India Innovation Growth Program underscore its conviction to Indian industry, talent and progress.





