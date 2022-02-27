



American defence major Lockheed Martin will be showcasing its diverse portfolio of defence capabilities and solutions at the 12th biennial edition of India’s DEFEXPO 2022, starting from 10 March at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The company’s exhibit this year includes a broad span of advanced technologies from aeronautics, rotary and mission systems, and missiles and fire control business areas. Showcasing commitment to self-reliant India, Lockheed Martin’s prime attraction at the exhibition this year will be one of the most technologically advanced complex Aerostructures – a “Made in India”, fuel-carrying, 9G, 12,000 hours, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing.





This wing was manufactured at Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) facility in Hyderabad. TLMAL exemplifies the government of India’s “Make in India” goals and also serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft. In September 2021, TLMAL reached the milestone of manufacturing and delivering the 150th C-130J empennage, according to the company’s statement.





India’s workhorse, the C-130J Super Hercules airlifter, which represents a strong legacy of partnership between India and the US, will also be on display at the Lockheed Martin booth. The IAF uses its fleet to support a variety of missions, from cargo delivery to providing vital humanitarian aid. The Indian Air Force (IAF) extensively used its fleet of Super Hercules for humanitarian efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for transportation of relief materials, equipment and personnel in the areas affected by cyclones Yaas and Tauktae.





In a relentless pursuit to pitch its F-21 fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force, the company will be showcasing its product and will also occupy a prominent place at Lockheed Martin’s exhibition booth. According to the statement, the aircraft is leveraging both 4th and 5th generation technologies to offer the best solution to meet or exceed the IAF’s capability needs, provide Make in India industrial opportunities, and accelerate India-US cooperation on advanced technologies, including but not limited to fighter aircraft. The F-21 demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment in delivering an advanced, scalable single-engine fighter to the IAF – For India, From India, the statement states.





The Indian Navy’s recent acquisition, MH-60R “Romeo” multi-mission helicopter is another highlight for Lockheed Martin at the show. The MH-60R is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter and brings vital anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region. The MH-60R is the latest thread in the stories of Lockheed Martin and U.S.-India partnerships. The US Navy has already delivered the first three aircraft to the Indian Navy in 2021. Three additional aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and these aircraft will be deployed to the Indian Navy to start the initial stand-up of the first Multi-Role Helicopter squadron. A total of 24 MH-60Rs will be delivered in-country over the next few years.





The S-76D helicopter which has an unmatched record of safety and reliability will also boost Lockheed Martin’s presence at the show. The S-76D helicopter delivers the safety, reliability and efficiency customers have come to expect from the S-76 family of aircraft, but with faster cruise speed and more efficient fuel burn. At Aero India 2021, Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited signed a Letter of Intent to team up for the S-76D offering for the Indian Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH) program.





As part of the Javelin Joint Venture, Lockheed Martin also produces the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system. This versatile and effective one-man-portable and platform-employed multi-target precision weapon system provide the capability to defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats on the modern battlefield. Using fire-and-forget technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover or reposition. With a range of 65 meters to 4 kilometres in most operational conditions, as well as the ability to operate through adverse weather and battlefield obscurants, Javelin can be deployed in a variety of environments and conditions.





Commenting on the prospect of India’s DEFEXPO 2022, the Vice President and Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India, William L Blair said “Lockheed Martin is committed to assisting in the growth of India’s strategic security capabilities and development of an indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. Our joint ventures with Tata are a testament to the success of the Indian government’s mission to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence”.





“Participating at DEFEXPO 2022 gives us the opportunity to showcase our advanced technologies directly to the largest gathering of defence and aerospace partners and our customers in India,” Blair said. “We are looking forward to exploring new relationships across the country, including with large, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups during the trade show,” he added further.







