A day after the Indian Space & Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Earth Observation Satellite-04 onboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the Ministry of Home Affairs called a high-level meeting to discuss space technology for strengthening border security.





The meeting will be led by the Joint Secretary Border Management division and will be attended by the chief of the Intelligence Bureau along with officials from the paramilitary forces. The meeting will see officials from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB discuss the details with ISRO's project head S Arunan.





The meeting comes in the backdrop of a satellite being launched by the MHA to enhance national security. Sources told India Today that the Amit Shah-led ministry will seek ISRO's help in monitoring India's borders with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The meeting will see discussions around the satellite that will be launched by ISRO for the purpose of enhanced monitoring of regions around these borders.





Sources said that the satellite will help equip forces guarding these borders with real-time information directly to their headquarters. With the borders between India and China seeing increased activity over the last few years, enhanced surveillance will help the country devise better strategies in the future to combat any unforeseen situation.





The meeting comes amid ISRO's plans for a renewed pace of space-based missions as it plans to conduct 19 launches this year. During the year, ISRO will lift off 08 launch vehicle missions, 07 spacecraft missions, and 04 technology demonstrator missions.





With Monday's successful PSLV launch, the space agency is working towards the launch of the PSLV-C53 mission that will be lifted off in March this year and carry OCEANSAT-3 and INS 2B ANAND into Low Earth Orbit. ISRO is yet to release details of the launch window for the mission. The agency had said that it will lift off five missions in three months, kickstarting an eventful year.







