Indian Navy extends a warm welcome to VPNS Quang Trung (016), a Gepard Class Frigate (Guided Missile) of Vietnamese People’s Navy (VPN) which arrived Visakhapatnam this morning to participate in the Multilateral Naval Exercise MILAN 2022.

VPN and Indian Navy regularly interact through bilateral exercises, port visits and training cooperation which has resulted in enhanced understanding, interoperability and trust between the two Navies.