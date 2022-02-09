



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.





Taking to Twitter, he said, "Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. Those who guard our frontiers risk their lives everyday. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families."





Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of Indian Army personnel who lost their lives.





Expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the Army personnel, the Prime Minister said their "exemplary" services to the nation will not be forgotten.





Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army Jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. May God give them enough strength to bear the irreparable loss," Khandu tweeted.





Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, were confirmed dead and their bodies were recovered from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday.





The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6.





An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded.







