



VIJAYAWADA: Stating that India is self-sufficient in terms of atomic research, nuclear energy, space exploration and defence R&D, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Director (Advanced Systems Laboratory) Dr M Rama Manohara Babu stressed the need for providing a good learning and research environment for the young minds to make them future scientists.





The DRDO director was the chief guest at the week-long Science Festival that began at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) here on Tuesday. Dr Rama Manohara Babu emphasised on the need for integration of public and private organisations with start-ups to become a global power for excellence in science and technology.





The DRDO director said as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, the Union Ministry of Culture in association with Vigyan Prasar has marked the period between February 22 and 28 as the glorious week called ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ under its Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) Project.





The Sanskrit phrase translates to Science and Technology is revered all over.





SPA-Vijayawada and Andhra University in Visakhapatnam are the two institutes that are organising the programmes in the State





Later, Manohara Babu along with all other local dignitaries inaugurated the exhibits of DRDO where models of the Indian missile systems, defence technologies and state of the art defence equipment are being showcased to the public for the first time.





The exhibition showcases the contributions of 75 renowned Indian scientists. The mobile exhibition by ISRO, science books exhibition (in Telugu), exhibition by NID AP, science experiments and magic shows were some other highlights of the event on day 1. Over 300 students from three local schools and colleges took part in the opening day.







