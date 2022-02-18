



As the President's Fleet Review 2022 is set to commence on February 21, the Indian Navy's warship INS Visakhapatnam carried out a series of test firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The drill was conducted off the western seaboard, following which the said vessel reached the land and is docked at Visakhapatnam's port. Marking 75 years of the Indian Navy's service to the country, the visuals of the warship shared by officials was lauded by netizens.





Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Indian Navy shared, "Firing Day. Indian Navy - 75 Years in Service of the Nation President's Fleet Review 21 February 22," while captioning the tweet as 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.





President's Fleet Review 2022 of Indian Navy





The PFR will be held on February 21 observing the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the supreme commander of armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, senior bureaucrats and high-ranking officials from different countries. Understandably so, the city is set to be gripped in tightened security between February 20 and March 5 as the Indian Navy's 'Milan-2022' will be organised in the said period.





History of President's Fleet Review





The Indian Navy state that the PFR is a 'long-standing tradition followed by navies all across the world and it is an assembly of ships at a pre-designated place for the purpose of displaying loyalty and allegiance to the sovereign and the state'. For the Fleet Review, nearly 60 vessels and submarines of the navy and Coast Guard along with 50 air carriers and aircraft are made ready to participate. Carriers of the Shipping Corporation of India, the National Institute of Ocean Technology, submarines will partake in the review.





The upcoming Review will mark the country's 12th PFR since independence while the previous one was conducted in 2016 under then-President Pranab Mukherjee. Usually, a PFR is conducted once during the tenure of a President and with the assessment of warships, vessels and ships, the Head of the State establishes his faith in the competence of the fleet.





Notably, the firing of missiles under the PFR is carried out without 'belligerent intentions' and the President shall conclude the event by releasing a special cover and postal stamp at the naval base to observe the day.





"Each ship would render a salute to the Supreme Commander as the yacht sails past. Indian Naval aircraft would simultaneously fly overhead the formation rendering their salute," the Indian Navy's press release stated.







