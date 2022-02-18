



New Delhi: The NIA today said it had conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of its probe into two cases. These cases include recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu and radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





A senior official said NIA sleuths, in coordination with the J&K police and the CRPF, carried out searches at nine locations in Srinagar (2), Kupwara (2), Anantnag (1), Pulwama (1), Bandipora (1), Kulgam (1) and Baramulla (1) across the Valley.





“Incriminating material and digital devices have been seized,” he said. The official said the case pertained to recovery of an IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu. “Till date, five persons have been arrested. The NIA had filed chargesheet against three of them on December 22, 2021,” he said.





In the other case relating to radicalisation and recruitment by LeT operatives, the official said the NIA sleuths raided three locations and seized incriminating materials and digital devices. According to the NIA, LeT commanders Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani and Saifullah Sajid Jutt had been radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth for violence.







