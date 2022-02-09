



After car manufacturing company Hyundai, fast food brands like KFC, Pizza Hut and Dominos drew sharp backlash online over posts on Kashmir by their Pakistan-based franchise.





KFC, a fast food restaurant chain, in a social media post supported the separatists in Kashmir and posted "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris."





Similarly, the verified account of 'Pizzahutpak' in an Instagram post had posted, "We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day."





Both KFC and Pizza Hut, a Quick Service Restaurant chain, are subsidiaries of US-based Yum! Brands.





After the backlash, KFC issued an apology on social media over the post, saying they “honour and respect India”.





"We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," according to a message on KFC India official handle on Twitter.





Pizza Hut also issued a statement after facing backlash saying "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media".





“It does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride,” it added.





Both KFC and Pizza Hut also deleted their posts after #BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut started trending on Twitter.





Some Twitter users also shared screenshots of Dominos posting similar content over Kashmir on their social media accounts in 2020 and #BoycottDominos also started trending in no time.





Earlier, automotive manufacturer Hyundai faced immense backlash after a dealer in Pakistan shared a similar post on social media.





Following the post, #BoycottHyundai started trending on Twitter in India with many netizens urging people to stop buying the company's products in the country.





However, Hyundai Motors India later shared a message on social media saying that it stands firmly for its "strong ethos" of respecting nationalism.





“Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,” it said, adding that they have a "zero-tolerance policy" towards insensitive communication.







