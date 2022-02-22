



Baluchistan: One Pakistan Army captain was killed in a heavy exchange of fire at a terrorist hideout during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) operation in Baluchistan's Kohlu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.





The operation was carried out on February 20 upon intelligence information received about the presence of terrorists at a hideout near Kohlu district, reported Dawn.





"As soon as troops started cordoning [off] the area, terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire," the ISPR said.





The statement added that a "deliberate follow-up operation, however, continues in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains."





There seems to be no cessation of terrorism emanating from Pakistan despite the country facing economic and political turbulence. In January alone, several terrorist incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted.





An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years.







