



Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Nagarparkar tehsil of district Tharparkar and spent the day with troops and also met local Hindu community, The News reported.





Bajwa was briefed by local commander on the operational readiness of the formation. While interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their state of morale and motivation for the fulfilment of the assigned mission. He also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.



