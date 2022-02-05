



According to international media it was reported that more than 100 Pak soldiers were killed in the dual synchronised attack in Baluchistan





Baluchistan: Pakistan's Interior Ministry on Thursday issued a threat alert in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the Panjgur and Naushki districts of Baluchistan.





In the wake of the recent terror attacks carried out in Panjgur and Naushki districts of Baluchistan, the second threat alert issued in less than two weeks stated: "Highest level of preparedness and extra vigilance may kindly be ensured by all provincial governments, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-state elements," The Express Tribune reported.





The threat alert has been issued at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for a four-day visit to China with a delegation of Ministers accompanying him to seek investment and transfer of industries from China to Pakistan, the Pakistani newspaper said.





On Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement stated that at least seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 rebels were killed in a clash in Baluchistan's Naushki and Panjgur.





It said that four soldiers, including an officer, were killed while repulsing the attack on Wednesday night.





Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed the attacks on security posts in Pakistan that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 rebels.





Earlier, on January 27, it was reported that 10 soldiers were killed after rebels attacked a security forces' check post in Baluchistan's Kech district, The Express Tribune reported.







