



Islamabad: Pakistan's Aurat March demonstrates that many in Pakistan who are criticizing India over the Hijab row are themselves desperate about what women should wear in public.





The same Pakistani men who are calling for Muskan's rights to be upheld should also try to raise their voices when women's rights are squashed in Pakistan, reported The Express Tribune.





These Pakistani men openly argue whether or not what women wear conforms to their pre-established notions of 'decency'. Women in Pakistan are marching asking for their fundamental rights however it is only leading to vitriol, anger and backlash in Pakistan.





Before calling out other countries, Pakistan must ensure that it does not turn a blind eye to the issues plaguing religious minorities and women in Pakistan.





As women in Pakistan prepare for 'Aurat March' scheduled to be held on International Women's Day on March 8, the Imran Khan government is seeking to thwart their efforts for women empowerment by hailing hijab in order to promote conservatism.





In order to roll back 'Aurat March' organised every year by Pakistani women on International Women's Day, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare March 8 as International Hijab Day.





The minister has claimed that the 'Aurat March' held across Pakistan on that day since 2018 goes "against the principles of Islam."





In his letter to Imran Khan, Qadri has suggested a regressive measure to alter "the status of an UN-designated international day that aims to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women".







