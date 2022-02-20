



Amritsar: The Gharinda police have booked two persons, including an Army man, for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies. Those booked were identified as Balraj Singh and Rashpal Singh, both residents of Mahawa village, located near the border and falling under the Gharinda police station here. According to police, Rashpal was as an Army man and currently posted in Pune. Police officials confirmed the arrest of Balraj, while efforts were on to nab Rashpal.





A police official said the accused were using social media platforms to share vital information, maps and locations of Army units to the Pakistani intelligence agencies. Following this, a trap was laid and the police arrested Balraj, though Rashpal managed to flee.





Investigations revealed that they were also in contact with cross-border smugglers. Manoj Thakur, Superintendent of Police (detective), said investigations were on. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act and Section 120- B of the IPC was registered against them.







