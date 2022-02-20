



Islamabad: Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ameer Sirajul Haq has termed the Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as the worst in the country's history, local media reported.





Haq made these remarks while addressing the third public sit-in at Gujranwala on Friday in connection with the proposed 101 sit-ins against the PTI government's 'bad governance, putting the State Bank under IMF's control, IMF-dictated economic policies, causing continuous inflation and bringing mini-budgets to meet IMF's demands, massive corruption and unemployment', The News International reported.





Haq said that the PTI government had practically proved to be a disastrous tsunami for the country which destroyed every institution over the last three-and-a-half years and the worst damage it caused was to surrender the country's economic control to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the world money lenders, the Pakistani newspaper reported.





A large number of men, women and children participated in the sit-in, raising slogans against the government, holding banners and party flags. In the sit-in campaign, JI workers earlier staged sit-ins in Gujrat and Sheikhupura in the previous weeks.





Haq termed the PTI government as the worst in the country's history, which devalued the national currency by over 58 per cent without the country fighting any war or undergoing any emergency, The News International reported.





He said Prime Minister Imran Khan must tell the nation about his performance until now instead of making false announcements in public meetings.







