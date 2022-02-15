PM Congratulates Indian Space Scientists On Successful Launch of PSLV-C52 Mission
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C52 mission.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022
