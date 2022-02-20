



JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed investments in Jammu and Kashmir by the United Arab Emirates after visit of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to the UAE last month.





“During last month’s successful visit of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to the UAE, many Emirate companies have shown interest for investment in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) India.





“We welcome the investments by the UAE in Jammu and Kashmir including logistics, healthcare and hospitality sectors,” Modi said.





It may be mentioned here that Jammu and Kashmir had signed investment proposals running into thousands of crores during Manoj Sinha’s visit to the UAE.