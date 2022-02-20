



Muscat: A group of combat aircrafts of the Royal Air Force of Oman left for the friendly Republic of India to participate with the Indian Air Force in the activities of the joint air military exercise "East Bridge" from February 21 to February 25, 2022.





The Ministry of Defence said in a statement: "The commander of the Musanah Air Base and a number of officers were in the forefront of fare welling the pilots and technicians participating in the exercise upon their departure from the Air Base."







