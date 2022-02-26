



Moscow: Russia has banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, its state civil aviation regulator said on Friday.





The move follows London's ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





"A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircrafts owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK," the Rosaviatsia aviation authority said in a statement.





The ban took effect from 11:00 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), it said, and included flights transiting through Russian airspace.



