



The Russian administration has distanced itself from the report, stating that it has a misleading Twitter label and that there has been no change in its stance on Jammu & Kashmir





Amidst controversy erupted over Russia state-affiliated media outlet report on ‘Kashmir: Palestine in the Making’, the Russian administration has distanced itself from the report, stating that it has a misleading Twitter label and that there has been no change in its stance on Jammu & Kashmir.





A day ago, a Twitter handle redfish, which has been labelled as Russian state-affiliated media, posted a video teaser that stated that 'Indian Kashmir is fast becoming a settler-colonial state'. The channel had asked the audience to ‘Tune in on February 11 at 17:00 CET for “Kashmir: Palestine in the Making’.”





The Russian embassy in New Delhi issued a statement and said that two points are needed to be emphasized. It said that the misleading label of this channel in Twitter as "Russia state-affiliated media" does not make it automatically related to any State support.





The Russian embassy in India said that the media channel operated independently as far as editorial policy is concerned. "However, it is hoped that the complexity and historical background of this and other regional issues will be given due understanding and balanced approach, which is expected from any professional media."





Reiterating its position on Kashmir issues, the embassy said that Russia's principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged and that the solution needs to be found by India and Pakistan based on mutual agreements like the Shimla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.





The media channel too issued a statement after the netizens trolled it on Twitter.





"With regard to the unwarranted controversy over Kashmir documentary trailer, we assure our community that the documentary is balanced. The documentary includes perspectives of all stakeholders, including the BJP in Jammu Kashmir and Kashmiri activists," redfish channel said.





Redfish, on its website, mentioned that it is a multi-award-winning digital content creator which specializes in producing short and in-depth documentaries in collaboration with people involved in grassroots struggles worldwide to evolve an alternative to the ruling capitalist system.







