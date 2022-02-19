



On Friday, full-service carrier Air India announced on its official Twitter account that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine to assist Indian citizens.





Air India stated today that it will run three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine this month, following the chaos and confusion surrounding Indians stranded in a tense Ukraine.





The flights will be operational on February 22, 24 and 26.





"Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd 24th & 26th FEB 2022 (sic)," announced Air India on its official Twitter account.





"Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents (sic)," it added.





This comes as a result of Russia's decision to undertake huge drills of its strategic nuclear forces, a harsh reminder of the country's nuclear capability.





According to a Kremlin official, Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's drill, which will include repeated mock launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.





The manoeuvres were planned a long time ago, according to the Russian defence ministry, to test the readiness of Russia's military command and staff, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.





Meanwhile, shelling erupted in eastern Ukraine on Friday, as the army and separatists supported by Moscow traded accusations of provocations.





The Lugansk region saw a barrage of explosions and destroyed civilian structures on the frontline between government forces and rebel-held territory.





Russia is increasing pressure on Ukraine by demanding that the US withdraw all forces from NATO nations in Central and Eastern Europe.



