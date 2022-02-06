



New Delhi: In what can be hailed a huge success for Indian security forces, at least 13 encounters were carried out in 36 days that killed at least 24 terrorists. Apart from that, 10 active militants and 17 of their associates were arrested alive.





However, 7 security personnel also got injured in those operations.





Besides that huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered in those operations including American made assault rifles M4 - 4, AK56 - 4, AK 47 -5.





In a predawn encounter, two TRF terrorists were killed among them one was involved in the recent killing of a police officer in south Kashmir. Police





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said "Two TRF terrorist offshoot of LeT were killed in a Predawn Gunfight in Zakura area of Srinagar district central Kashmir.





"On a specific input about the presence of terrorists in outskirts of Srinagar on the border of Srinagar- Ganderbal districts cordoned and search operation was launched," said Kumar adding that the searching party cordoned the suspected spot where the hiding terrorists fired from.





Police have recovered the dead bodies of slain terrorists and recovered Incriminating materials including 02 pistols. Both slain were identified and are said to be residents of south Kashmir Kulgam and Pulwama districts.





Police identified them as Ikhlaaq Ahmad Hajam R/o Kulgam south Kashmir. And Adil Nisar R/o Pulwama"





Kumar further said "One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag.





It is pertinent to mention that on January 29, a head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by a terrorist near his residential house in the Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag.







