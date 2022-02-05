



New Delhi: Reacting to Pakistan-China relationship remark in Lok Sabha, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 03 took a dig on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he is unaware of Shaksgam valley being handed over by Pakistan to China during the reign of Jawaharlal Nehru. While addressing the gathering at the public rally at Amroha, “Rahul Gandhi yesterday alleged that our Central government policies are wrong, due to which Pakistan-China have come together. I think he doesn't know that Shaksgam valley was handed over by Pakistan to China during the reign of Jawaharlal Nehru,” Singh added.







