



Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) realised sub-assemblies of flight systems





The successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-52 (PSLV C-52/EOS-04) mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday has brought cheer to Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL), a Hyderabad-based aerospace firm that has units in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.





Under contract with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ATL realised the sub-assemblies of various flight systems and stages of the PSLV C-52, including the integration and check-out, at its Thiruvananthapuram unit, the company said in a statement.





The ATL Thiruvananthapuram unit also realised avionics packages for the mission, including on-board computers, control electronics, telemetry and power systems. The company's Bengaluru unit developed avionics systems for EOS-04, the radar imaging satellite that was the main payload aboard the mission.





Subba Rao Pavuluri, ATL chairman and managing director, said the company has had a long-standing relationship with the ISRO.





ATL's Thiruvananthapuram unit supports ISRO missions on the launch vehicle aspects, and the Bengaluru unit, on works related to satellites, said A. R. Krishnan, director, ATL Thiruvananthapuram unit.





According to Mr. Pavuluri, ATL has over the years provided manufacturing support to ISRO for over 60 launch vehicles and 89 spacecraft.





Last month, ATL had also handed over to VSSC officials the first unit of a medical oxygen concentrator manufactured by the company under a technology transfer programme of VSSC/ISRO.







