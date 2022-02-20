



The TRF terrorist had come to carry 'target killing' in Srinagar, the J&K police said





Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday (February 19) foiled a plan of “target killing” in Srinagar by timely arresting The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist from Eidgah area of Srinagar.





The police recovered a pistol and some ammunition from the possession of the terrorist who was arrested based on a specific human intelligence by a joint team of Police and CRPF.





The Police official said, "He is from Kulgam and had come to carry a target killing in the area.” Further investigation in the case is going on, the officer added.





The security forces believe that further interrogation of the arrested terrorist can lead to more arrests as well as plans of terrorists in Srinagar.





The forces have managed to arrest 14 active terrorists alive this year and 23 terrorists' associates.







