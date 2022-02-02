

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a cooperation agreement with Pakistani space agency Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to develop space and satellite projects.

"We have signed a cooperation deal with the SUPARCO to develop satellite projects. We wish good luck for the two countries,” TAI posted on its official Twitter account on January 27.





The partners will carry out joint studies on electric communication satellites and other space projects within the scope of the agreement.





In December 2019, TAI opened its first office in Pakistan at the country's National Science and Technology Park.





TAI CEO Temel Kotil said during Satellite Technologies Week held in December that they are looking for new customers for the SmallGEO satellite, a telecommunications satellite platform that works with an electric propulsion system.





“It looks like we found a customer, but we don't share it because it has not been finalized. If it does, we will build three more satellites. A fourth customer also showed up. When these are finalized, we will reach five satellites in total,” he said.





Turkey bagged its first satellite export deal with an Argentinian company in August at the International Defence Industries Fair (IDEF) held in Istanbul. TAI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on space and satellite systems with El Salvador during President Nayib Bukele's Turkey visit last week.







