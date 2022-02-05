



Srinagar: Security forces neutralised two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfits Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), in an encounter that broke out in the Zakura area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Notably, TRF is an offshoot of the LeT terror outfit.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF #neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 02 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/9vktIRpcJM — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 5, 2022

According to Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone), Vijay Kumar, one of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam, who was involved in the killing of Jammu and Police’s head constable Ali Mohd. Head constable Ali Mohd was shot dead in the Hassanpora area of Anantnag district on January 29.







