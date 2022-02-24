



Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.





The measure, which must be formally approved by parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council's secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.





Danilov said he would deliver a report to Ukraine's parliament later on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to approve the added security measures this week.





Ukraine's top security official Danilov says state of emergency would last for 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days.




