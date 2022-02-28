



The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence today agreed to meet the Russian side close to its border with Belarus.





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the war situation in the country.





“The politicians agreed for the Ukrainian delegation to meet with the Russian delegation with no preconditions on the Ukraine-Belarus border in the vicinity of Pripyat River,” the defence ministry said in a statement.





Lukashenko will ensure that all of the Belarus-based aircraft, helicopters and missiles will stay grounded until the Ukrainian delegation return to their country safely, the ministry added.





Kremlin announced a Russian delegation arrived in Belarus’ Gomel for talks. Ukraine had earlier turned down Moscow's offer of a meeting in Belarus, its ally. The latter has reportedly allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine. Zelenskyy listed the cities of Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues.





Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert amid tensions with the West.



