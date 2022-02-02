



While Jammu and Kashmir has been given Rs 35,581.44 crore for 2022-23, compared to Rs 34,704.46 crore in 2021-22, Ladakh has been given Rs 5,958, the same as in the current fiscal.





The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was on Tuesday allocated Rs 35,581.44 crore in the Budget 2022-23 as part of the central government's assistance, grants and loans. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on August 5, 2019 into two UTs - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- following the abrogation of Article 370. Both the UTs are currently under central rule.





While Jammu and Kashmir has been given Rs 35,581.44 crore for 2022-23, compared to Rs 34,704.46 crore in 2021-22, Ladakh has been given Rs 5,958, the same as in the current fiscal.





The bulk of the funds - Rs 33,923 crore- in the budget for Jammu and Kashmir is under central assistance.





A sum of Rs 273 crore has been allocated as grants towards rehabilitation of Dal Nageen lake and Rs 279 crore has been given as grants towards contribution to UT Disaster Response Fund.





The budget allocated Rs 500 crore as support for capital expenditure of UT, Rs 476.44 crore has been given as grants towards equity for Ratle 800 MW hydroelectric project and Rs 130 crore has been given as grants towards equity contribution for 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric project.





Among other UTs, Andaman and Nicobar Islands got Rs 5,703.65 crore compared to Rs 5,923.64 crore in 2021-22.





Lakshadweep has been allocated Rs 1,394.75 crore. The figure was Rs 1,296.26 crore in the current fiscal.





Chandigarh has been allocated Rs 4,846.79 crore compared to Rs 4,428.25 given in 2021-22.





Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been given Rs 2,374.10 crore. It was Rs 2,312.80 crore in the current fiscal.





The budget has also earmarked Rs 1,168 crore as transfers to Delhi, a UT.





A sum of Rs 1,729.79 crore has also been shown as transfer to Puducherry.





The Ministry of Ayush has received an allocation of Rs 3,050 in the Union Budget 2022-23, a slight increase of 2.69 per cent from 2021-22 when Rs 2,970 crore was earmarked for it. An amount of Rs 306 crore has been set aside for the Central Sector Schemes under the ministry, while Rs 110 crore has been allocated for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies.





Autonomous bodies like Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine have been allocated Rs 1,759 crore.





The allocation for the National AYUSH Mission has increased to Rs 800 crore from Rs 553 crore in 2021-22.







